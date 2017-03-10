Waste diversion making an impact

Orillia residents seem to be getting the message when it comes to diverting waste.

A report presented to council this week found that after beginning every-other-week garbage collection last year, the overall amount of garbage collected actually dropped by 19% (or 800 tonnes) compared to 2015 totals.

"The success of every-other-week collection is the biggest highlight I see," waste-management manager Greg Preston said Friday as he assessed the report's findings.

"I see it as a success. It can be a challenge for some and we want residents to know their efforts are creating a positive. Residents should be patted on the back for their efforts here."

During 2016, the total waste landfilled or used as cover at the city's waste-diversion site was 14,057 tonnes, including 5,663 tonnes of garbage and 8,394 of cover fill.

That represents about 184 kilograms per person per year for garbage alone. Of this, 3,467 tonnes of garbage was collected in the curbside garbage collection program or about 112 kilograms per person per year. Overall, waste collection decreased by 13% in 2016.

Preston said the move to garbage collection every second week with continued weekly compost and recycling collections proved to be a success.

The report goes on to state that a total of 3,434 tonnes of recyclable material was collected over the year, representing a slight decrease from 2014 and 2015 levels, "but still relatively high compared to previous years."

Preston said that packaging has also changed over the years with more products now featuring lighter plastic rather than heavier glass containers, which could create the impression recycling is down.

As well, 4,171 tonnes of green bin/yard waste was received at the city's waste-diversion site from both curbside pickup and direct drop off. This was down from 2015 when a more complete collection of leaves occurred during the dry fall of 2015.

"Solid waste management staff will continue to look for waste-reduction opportunities in 2017 in all areas of solid waste to minimize waste from entering the landfill," the report concluded.

According to Preston, the city's waste-management plan for the next five years would see the percentage of waste diverted from the landfill rise to 70% from current levels falling in the 62 to 65% range.

To accomplish that goal, Preston said there could be greater diversion options for items like textiles as well as promoting donations to local charities.

"We've seen an evolution of waste collection over the last 30 years," Preston said, pointing out that during the 1980s, many just threw everything in one bag with everything ending up in the landfill.

"A lot of what gets thrown away is a valuable resource."

