Tory hopeful taken to task

A former federal election candidate is upset a man vying for Patrick Brown's Simcoe North seat continues to host a local television show.

Jacob Kearey-Moreland, who ran independently during the 2015 federal campaign, said Doug Downey should stop hosting Politically Speaking on Rogers TV Orillia while running for the Progressive Conservative nomination.

Kearey-Moreland said it's not fair to fellow Tory candidate Jill Dunlop, as well as other parties' potential candidates, to allow Downey to continue having increased exposure through cable TV.

"Doug could continue being host of his show up until the point after an election is called to the point where he is officially recognized as a candidate by Elections Ontario," said Kearey-Moreland, who had to give up writing a weekly column for the Packet & Times when he ran for office.

"Erring on the side of caution, would be to ask Doug to step down. Doug's announcing he's running for the nomination is announcing his candidacy. We all know name recognition is critical to winning elections."

Patricia Valladao, a spokesperson with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), said the CRTC policy is that an on-air host should be taken off the air by the broadcaster during the election period.

"We don't require an on-air host to be taken off the air before the election is called," she said. "However, the balance requirements of the Broadcasting Act still apply, and so whatever the host says on a topic of public concern may well have to be balanced by different views on that topic."

Downey said he is abiding by the CRTC rules.

"At this stage, I am trying to become the candidate for the PC party in Simcoe North," he said. "The complainant is over a year premature in his complaint."

Downey said he is a "total volunteer" and has not received any money for thousands of hours of volunteer time over his six years with Rogers TV as well as with other organizations.

"We have completed 250-plus episodes, as many as M.A.S.H. and 70 more than Seinfeld," he said. "I have interviewed a full range of people with diverse backgrounds to allow them to tell their story to our communities. No one is suggesting I step back from any of my community volunteer activities involving dozens of charities. I'm not sure why Rogers TV is being singled out."

But Kearey-Moreland, who has filed a complaint about this with both Rogers and the CRTC, said the CRTC regulations regarding political candidates need fine-tuning.

"The more I'm reading the CRTC regulations, the more I'm concerned about the lack of clarity they provide in these kinds of cases," Kearey-Moreland said, pointing out the general public has difficulty differentiating between whether someone is seeking a party's nomination or is a party's actual candidate.

Rogers spokesperson Stephanie Leslie said, "Rogers TV is complying with all the current CRTC regulations with regards to Doug's continued work on Politically Speaking."

- With files from Patrick Bales