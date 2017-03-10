Seeking a port in the storm of life

Linda Goodall, executive director of The Lighthouse Shelter, was recent guest speaker of CFUW Orillia.

Introduced by Charlene Taylor, Goodall explained that The Lighthouse is a soup kitchen and shelter, and a Christian organization serving those of any faith. The Lighthouse is a metaphor for light in a storm and the safety and hope the harbour provides in a crisis, meets basic physical needs, and renews spiritual hope and wellness.

Originally a youth drop-in centre 25 years ago at 48 Peter St. S., it became predominantly a men's shelter and kitchen 15 years ago, with 14 bunk beds. Many clients often suffer from physical and mental illnesses, crisis situations, and addiction. Ages can range from 16-84 years old, and unfortunately the facility is inaccessible to those with physical disabilities. In 2015, there were 1,500 stays, and in 2016, 3,300 stays. As there is a shortage of suitable housing in Orillia, some clients have been on the affordable housing list for seven years. Approximately 17,000 meals per year are served out of a small kitchen to clients, including women and children. People are welcome to drop in from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with lunch beginning to be served at 11:30 a.m.

Building Hope is a project underway to build a better facility to meet emergency and transitional needs of men, women, youth, and children. Land has been purchased at 75 Queen St. with a $400,000 loan from the City of Orillia. After zoning is established, planning for a Shelter and Community Food Centre will include 20 beds for men, 10 beds for women, 20 beds for youth, and two family units. In partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association of Simcoe County and others, construction will begin in 2019 and the facility will open its doors in 2020. A hub facility is the goal, using the Homeless Hub Model to promote overall wellness for individuals and families in a centralized location.

Goodall acknowledged the many supportive fundraising community events such as The Coldest Night of the Year walk, which has generated approximately $96,000. She also explained that the community can help by making donations of socks, clothing, boots, men's underwear, hats, mitts, food, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, volunteers, and food items. 24-hour staff make dropping off donations at The Lighthouse easy.

CFUW Orillia welcomes guests and new members. For more information, visit cfuworillia.org.