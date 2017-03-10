Diane Wilson waits for a pause in traffic before holding up her stop sign and cautiously walking onto the road before signalling for pedestrians to cross. But a few days ago, a car rushed past her outside Monsignor Lee Catholic School, without even taking notice of her sign.

"My sign was so close, I could have hit her windshield and she still kept going," she said. "That's when I got mad and thought, 'I'm going to do something about this corner.'"

Wilson took her concerns to her supervisor at the city.

"It could have hurt me. The children were behind me at that point in time, but if one would have run out from behind me, that child could have got hit," she said.

The OPP is reminding drivers to stop at school crossings or face a $365 fine.

When Wilson's concern was brought to the attention of Nancy Wilding, health and safety officer, she visited the site Wednesday afternoon.

"I was there for 15 minutes," she said. "I saw it happen twice, once with two cars going away from West Street and once with one car going towards West Street."

A quick conversation with other crossing guards in the area told Wilding similar situations prevailed throughout the day.

"I was surprised," she said. "I would expect that at that time of day, it's very busy, there are tons of people around, parents are picking up kids, buses (are) in the area, drivers would proceed with caution."

And while Wilding said she realizes people are in a hurry to get places during the afternoon hours, crossing guards always wait for a pause in the traffic before stepping out. And that gives enough notice for drivers to stop.

In addition to reminding drivers of the fine associated with failing to obey a stop sign, said Const. Martin Hill, the police will also be setting up focused patrols in the area to monitor the situation.

"This is a huge safety issue for not only her (Wilson) but the children that she's entrusted to walk across the street," he said, adding that no incidents leading to injury have been reported at the crossing, yet.

If that were to happen, said Hill, the implications for the driver could mean larger fines, as well as criminal and civil charges.

Wilding said she understands drivers can get frustrated at having to wait, because often the sign can go up while 10 or 15 pedestrians cross, but she wants them to understand that children are priority here.

"I was surprised that people were rushing rather than taking extra caution," she said. "I would just hope motorists would take extra precautions, even if they can avoid the intersection between the busy time, from 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in this area."

Wilson agreed with Wilding and said, she requests drivers to show consideration for children and stop when at the crossing.

Wilding hopes the message remains fresh in people's minds once the kids return to school after March break.

