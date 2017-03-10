Activities around town during March break should keep Orillia and area kids and youth productive and creative.

A week-long camp being organized at Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) invites children aged 6 to 12 to experience animal art.

"We will be making masks and doing some printmaking," said Lynsey Ormerod, community and visitor engagement co-ordinator. "We will have special guest Beth McKean coming to do some interpretive movement, as well as a special guest artist who has lived in Australia and will be making a didgeridoo using a variety of materials."

Young artists will be working with clay and also producing watercolour landscapes, she said.

Families can register through the city's parks and recreation department through the OMAH website at orilliamuseum.org.

Orillia Public Library also has a number of programs for kids in the area, some of which have already reached maximum registration capacity, said Lindsey Toutant, co-ordinator of youth services.

But the library has plenty of activities to go around, she said.

Children of all ages will be able to participate daily in all-day drop-in art activities throughout the week.

Library staff will be giving a live-action story time performance on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m., said Toutant. The next day, teens are invited to compete in the Teens Disney Trivia, from 2 until 3:30 p.m.

There is still plenty of space for participants in a cardboard creation party on Wednesday, she added. As well, a Messy Art Party on Thursday is still looking for some participants aged 6 to 13. This event has two sessions, one from 10:30 a.m. until noon, and another between 2 and 3:30 p.m.

As well, the same day, those aged 13 to 18 can register for a henna party in the evening between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m, said Toutant.

All activities at the library are free. For more information on how to register, visit orilliapubliclibrary.ca.

At the Orillia Youth Centre (OYC), activities will take youth around Orillia and even outside, according to Chris Bronson, youth worker at OYC.

"Saturday, we have an all-day pajama-breakfast day, where we're just going to chill in our pajamas and welcome March break," he said.

Monday will be dinner and crafts night with a representative from Magpie Beads.

Youth will be able to go bowling on Tuesday, as well as indulge in an hour-and-half-long dance session at TAPPS Dance Studio, said Bronson.

"Wednesday, we're going to Barrie to the sports dome to play some bubble soccer," he said, adding that's just one of the two out-of-town trips planned by the OYC.

"On Friday, we're headed to Collingwood on a free-spirit tour," said Bronson. Depending on weather, this trip could involve a visit to the Blue Mountain caves and some survival camp training with outdoor games, he added.

For the first time this March break, youth, with parental permission, will be able to play mature video games on Thursday night, said Brondon.

"Normally we don't allow M-rated video games, but on this night, it'll be first-person shooter games," he said. As well, on the same night, kids will be able to indulge in an art project with Harold + Ferne.

Most of the OYC outings in town can accommodate up to 10 kids, while trips outside Orillia have a capacity of up to 20 participants, said Bronson.

Registration is needed for all activities, and sign off forms are available at the centre. For more information, visit OYC's website at orillia.ca/oyc or Facebook at facebook.com/groups/orilliayouthcentre or call at 705-325-8082.

