LETTER: Pay less, own more

Re: "PC hydro plan coming 'soon,'" March 4

Could it be that MPP Patrick Brown contributed yet another slight-of-hand assertion? This time, to distract you from the absence of a Tory Hydro One plan.

"I think the NDP and Liberals were in damage control on this file," Brown said Friday. "That's why they came up with these schemes, because it's about their own political survival and we're looking at pretty ugly polling numbers. But ultimately this is a mess they own."

In reality, the privatization of hydro and other public assets was started under Mike Harris and shifted into high gear by McGuinty and Wynne. The MPP's accusations seem conveniently out of place.

I await the plan from the PC leadership. The Grits have already presented their election season curtsy to Ontarians: a proposal which will require our children and grandchildren to pay for the Liberal's fiscal games. Reducing "power poverty" somehow seems outside the capacity of the Grits or the Tories.

Andrea Horwath and the ONDP have placed a clear and thoughtful plan on the table - openly, for all to see. No whistles and bells - no distracting slams against the opposition.

The ONDP Plan to Cut Hydro Prices shows that Ontarians can take back hydro production and the millions in revenues it generates instead of those revenues going to private shareholders. It shows how, by using the receipts from the remaining publicly-owned portion of Hydro One, we can buy the outstanding private shares and return those dividends to the public coffer - where they belong. More importantly, this process will take a mere eight years - and, significantly, will not cost a dime in additional debt for our children and grandchildren. Once complete, Ontario will again see publicly-controlled dividends grow in the range of $1 to $4 billion annually and more.

Other points in the plan include: immediate elimination of "time of usage" constraints, immediate change so rural customers save 15% by paying the same delivery rates as urban customers, immediate removal of the 8% provincial portion of HST, negotiations with Ottawa to remove all of the federal portion of HST and contractual revisions to end the practice of paying for unused power currently subsidized on your hydro bill.

It is easy to see the NDP has the first realistic and achievable solution to "power poverty" in Ontario.

Elizabeth Van Houtte, President

ONDP Simcoe-North