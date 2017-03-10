Donation for pastoral care

The Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada (ANAF) Unit 400 presented a cheque for $2,000 to the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation for pastoral care. The donation is the second instalment of a $10,000, five-year commitment toward pastoral care at the hospital. Pictured, from left, are Len Shaw, director of pastoral care and hospital affairs, Ray Canning, volunteer with ANAF, Jack Gillard, president of ANAF Unit 400, Reta Keelar, veterans liaison with ANAF, and Nicole McCahon, executive director of the hospital foundation. SUBMITTED