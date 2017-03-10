Awards announced for students

Students enrolling in two new Lakehead University-Georgian College joint programs are guaranteed at least $4,000 to help fund the first two years of their studies.

Under the schools' continuing learning partnership, the Pioneer Entrance Awards are available to students enrolled in the first two years of the Bachelor of Engineering (electrical) degree/Electrical Engineering Technology advanced diploma and the Honours Bachelor of Arts and Science - Environmental Sustainability (specialization in ecosystem management) degree/Environmental Technician diploma.

Both programs are slated to start this September at Georgian's Barrie campus with the awards renewable for one year.

Students entering directly from a Canadian high school, who maintain a minimum scholarship average of 80%, will receive a $1,500 Pioneer Award, together with a Lakehead University renewable entrance scholarship that can range from $750 to full tuition depending on grades.

Those with lower admission averages along with mature students and those transferring from another college or university will receive a $2,000 renewable Pioneer Entrance Award.

Details about the awards and both programs is available at LakeheadGeorgian.ca.