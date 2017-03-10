A wonderfully wild dance

The turkeys are back. I thought perhaps they'd moved on, with the warm, spring-like weather we had for a week, but I was wrong. Each morning, 30 females thoroughly clean the packed snow of every speck of spilled seed under each of the three feeding stations, then retire to the shelter of a good-sized spruce tree out near the orchard.

But there's more than just the girls that have returned in this resurgence; 11 of the boys are back in town. Winter flocks tend to be quite segregated, with the hens and jennies in one group, the young male jakes in another, and those good ol' boys, the tom gobblers, hanging tough together. As the calendar takes us into spring, the boundaries are melting between these winter flocks.

The shenanigans started when a gang of six young male turkeys came wandering up the back lane, checking out the girly action at the bird feeders. The young ladies had been here early, and had finished with the morning round of scratch-and-peck; they were now in repose, enjoying the sun's first warming rays.

"Well now, good mornin', ladies! Looking good, aren't we? Bet you're delighted to us, no? You call that a feeding site? That ain't no feeding site. You should come over here where it's safe to eat, over here beside us jake boys!" A couple of jennies wandered away, a few kept scratching at the snow but with little enthusiasm, and a couple of them looked like they were about to have a nap.

Never more than wing's length between themselves, the jakes circled back and disappeared behind the stream bank. "That's OK. We're OK. We'll get our own food. Probably better than anything you can find." And with that, they hopped over the stream and followed each other up the far bank. "C'mon, man, we gotta go back. There are jennies back there!" "Hey, be cool, my little jake friend. We'll come back another time."

A couple of days later, we witnessed a wild turkey feeding frenzy when one found a frozen apple in the orchard. Normally, these birds peck at things on the ground, in such a way that any other nearby bird won't see what they've got. But this time, a bird held the whole apple up in the air for all to see. "Hey, wook at what I's got. A hole apple! A hole apple!" A ring started to form around the silly bird, as about 15 hungry hens started to stalk this silly goose.

Seeing a break within the encircling mass of bad-ass turkeys, the one with the apple started to make a getaway. The circle became a conga line with more and more turkeys joining the parade. However, the trouble with leading a turkey conga line while holding a whole frozen apple in your beak, in front of your eyes, is you can't see where you are running to. Just before it was about to run into a tree trunk, the apple was dropped.

"Why are you chasing me?" "Chasing you? We're not chasing you, are we, girls? But, hmm, why are we all lined up like this? Oh, well, just scratch the ground and carry on." Each turkey wanders off in its own direction.

Today the temperature was near -20, but the sun was shining brightly. So bright, in fact, it kick-started a couple of the older toms to start with their spring ritual of courting. Wings were dropped, tails raised and fanned out, wattles inflated. There is much precision and discipline in turkey dancing; it must be done very slowly and in exact positioning with one's challenger. Both fluffed up and stared to the east, neither moving.

"OK, Bob, do you remember how this goes? One, and two, and three and - slowly, to the left ..." The two birds gently turn in unison, perfectly matched, feather for feather, until facing north. "... And hold. Looking ahead, Bob, looking ahead. Annnnnd turn." Again, in matched unison. And so it went for about 15 minutes.

Despite being closely surrounded by a bevy of beautiful turkey ladies, none seemed even interested in watching them, let alone getting to second base. Hey, boys, it's going to be a long spring. Eventually, the futility of it all settled in, and the toms calmed down from their practice session.

Not everyone - indeed, probably hardly anyone - has a flock of turkeys to observe in his or her own backyard. So, I'll keep you posted, especially if the young jakes decide to grow up and properly introduce themselves. However, I really don't think they're ready for the slow dance. Not just yet.

