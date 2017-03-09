Oro-Medonte council settles on 2.99% increase

Oro-Medonte ratepayers will notice a slight jump in their upcoming tax bills.

Township council passed a budget Wednesday that features a 2.99% increase compared to the 2016 fiscal year.

"We really worked to keep it below 3%," Mayor Harry Hughes said, noting Oro-Medonte councillors and staff had to look for ways to maintain service levels and "keep taxes at a reasonable level" while also dealing with various provincial legislative requirements, escalating hydro, policing and insurance costs as well as necessary, ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

As an example of a provincially-mandated requirement, Hughes said the township has to upgrade breathing apparatuses for its nearly 140 volunteer firefighters, who work out of six fire-halls spread across the township.

Hughes said that failing to comply with provincial-legislative requirements opens municipalities up to the risk of being sued.

During a draft operating and capital budget presented to council in January, staff were predicting a 5.58% overall tax increase. But that figure was whittled down to 3.33% last month before arriving at the final 2.99% increase.

Hughes said staff and council worked hard to get to that final tally, especially considering they must always be cognizant of one expensive line item that will always be part of the planning and budgetary process.

"We never will be able to fulfill what we'd like to do with infrastructure and roads," Hughes said, adding that when he first came to council the township's roads definitely needed improvement.

"We had roads that weren't even passable when I became mayor," he said, noting roads would have been at the top of the budget list five years ago and will remain that way five years from now.

But it's not just roadwork that will continue to need the township's financial attention. Bridges throughout Oro-Medonte are also a maintenance priority, something that normally comes with a large price tag.

Just last year, the township spent nearly $1.2 million repairing one of its bridges and will have to do the same thing this time around as it plans to replace one on the 9th Line near Moonstone.

