Local student chosen to visit parliament

Jordyn Playne's usually mundane walk from the National Arts Centre to Parliament Hill was turned into a show of solidarity when she was joined by 337 other young women.

"It was really neat because there were Indigenous women drumming and people were holding signs -- it was very empowering," said the 22-year-old Carleton University graduate.

Playne, and each of the women, were representing their local ridings for Daughters of the Vote, an initiative by Equal Voice, a national organization dedicated to promoting election of women to all levels of government in Canada.

Midland's Playne was selected last year to represent her riding of Simcoe-North after she submitted an application earlier during summer.

"I was really excited," she said, recalling when she had received confirmation of her attendance. "I didn't really know how powerful the event would be until a couple weeks before it started when they released our schedule."

Playne, along with the other representatives, arrived in Ottawa earlier this week for a four-day immersive program with parliamentarians.

As a Métis woman, her stay in Ottawa started by attending an Indigenous-only forum Monday with 70 other Indigenous participants.

"We looked at language, culture, education and mental health and employment," said Playne. "It was just kind of understanding the reality that we face, (and) that we're not alone as indigenous people. Although we're three very distinct entities (Métis, First Nations and Inuit), we all face very similar barriers in society, and in education, particularly."

The next day she had a chance to sit in and contribute to another issue that plagues First Nations populations across the country: mental health.

"It was really interesting to see the perspective of someone from a remote reserve in Manitoba," said Playne, who is getting her bachelor's degree in social work from Lakehead University in Thunder Bay. "For them, they don't have access to the same resources we do."

But the highlight of her trip was Wednesday when she sat in as acting deputy speaker for the house.

"I introduced 17 members, and their topics ranged from Indigenous issues to the economy to Islamophobia to sexual assault," said Playne. "Every person spoke about something different, but what came out of it was this solidarity from everyone around them."

Although she was star struck being only four feet away from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Playne was pleased to see that he got a taste of the younger generation's concerns when he was questioned about electoral reform.

Trudeau responded that the issue was still a concern for him, said Playne, but he had to put it on the back burner to focus on other pressing issues, which he did not elaborate on.

"It showed he wasn't expecting it," she said. "And I think in that moment he realized that this is the future of Canada and these are issues that concern us."

During her stay in Ottawa, Playne was able to meet with many women in politics as well as interact with MP Bruce Stanton, whose shoes she was filling for a day.

"She's a delightful person," said Stanton, referring to Playne. "She's a proud Métis young woman. She's obviously dedicated to her academics at the moment. She shows an enthusiasm for the work that I think will rub off on her contemporaries."

As someone who has decades of experience in politics, he said, he hoped this visit will give confidence to young women interested in politics to step forward.

"The hope here is the experience they have this week will be sent back to their circle at home in the community and universities to influence other young women in their network to become more knowledgeable in how more young women can take part in these fields," said Stanton.

The event was organized to mark 100 years of women suffrage in Canada, according to Carolyn Jack, a spokesperson for Equal Voice.

"We had 1,500 applications and 338 young women were selected," she said. "We had multi-partisan panels of women in each province, who were current or former elected representatives, (who) reviewed the applications."

Jack wasn't sure if the event would become an annual feature at Parliament Hill, but seeing the positive feedback, there is certainly talk about holding a similar event in future, she added.

As for Playne, she's going back to her circle of young women with the message: "It's not going to be easy. It's going to be hard and challenging, but you just have to stick it out," she said. "We need more women at the table. Yes, we have a gender-equal cabinet, but we need to have more women sitting at the forefront."

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog