LETTER: Winter Coat Drive a success

Our seventh annual Winter Coat Drive was extremely successful with the collection and distribution of more than 700 warm winter coats to Orillia and surrounding communities.

We couldn't make this happen without the generosity of our partner Fabricare Cleaning Center and their staff who provided their facility for each coat to be cleaned prior to being donated.

A big thank you to the Simcoe County District School Board, KICX 106, Sunshine 89.1, Rock 95, 104.1 The Dock, Orillia Packet & Times, Orillia Today, CTV News Barrie and Information Orillia. We would like to thank the Orillia District Agricultural Society for lending us the numerous coat racks required for organization and display and to the Wihlidal Family Chiropractic Clinic for providing a drop-off site for the coat donations. Thank you also to the generous knitters who made the beautiful hats, scarves, mitts and slippers to go with the coats.

To the residents of Orillia and outlying communities, thank you for your donations of warm winter coats. Your contributions meant that many families were kept warm this winter.

We look forward to our eighth annual Winter Coat Drive and will begin collecting coats from Oct. 16 to Nov. 30.

Staff and students of the Learning Centres, Orillia Campus