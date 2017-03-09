LETTER: Thank you for being a friend

I would like to give a huge thanks to the folks at the Fittons/West Tim Hortons!

The other day I had foolishly left my purse hung over the chair when I finished having tea with a friend. I dropped her off then went to do some shopping. No purse!

Panic set in as I drove back to Tim Hortons.

Thanks to the kind and honest people enjoying their afternoon social time, my wayward purse had been noticed and turned in.

Whew!

My belief in the general honesty and good will of most people remains intact! Thanks!

Gayle Schofield

Orillia