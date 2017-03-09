LETTER: Take responsibility for actions

The Halifax judge who ruled that drunks can consent made a responsible ruling instead of a political one, and should be commended, not protested.

The law states clearly that adults be held responsible for their actions. That includes women.

People who can't make responsible decisions, male or female, under the influence of alcohol, should not drink, not buy a drink and not let anyone buy them a drink.

You are your own liquor control board.

Men are not excused for actions under the influence. No one should be. With equal rights comes equal responsibility. That is simply part of being an adult.

Rick Lockman

Orillia