Gymnasts place at qualifier

In February, the athletes from Mariposa Gymnastics Club competed in their second qualifying meet of the season. Each gymnast received a score out of 10 for each of the events – vault, bars, floor and beam, giving a total score out of 40.

During the weekend of Feb. 10, athletes competed at the Reach for the Stars competition hosted by Gemini Gymnastics in Oshawa. The Mariposa club received three gold medals, five silver medals and nine bronze medals during individual events. Sacha Versace (L2, A11-13) received second with a score of 36.100 in the all-round. Third place was achieved by both Lauren Leach (L2, A10) with 35.325 and Jada Downs (L3, A11) with 35.975.

At Level 2, age 10, Rhiannon Wolf-Hambsch scored 34.925, Sophie Hoy 34.975 and Danielle Boken scored 35.225. For Level 3, age 12, Rianna Platt received 36.200, Victoria Clarke had 36.325 and Emily Hamilton scored 36.800.

The rest of the team competed at the Muskoka Classic WAG provincial qualifier in Bracebridge over the weekend of Feb. 17. There, the club received three first-place finishes, by Savanna Benson (L3, A10) with 37.500, Lauren McPherson (L4, A11) with 36.975 and Emily McCallum (L5, A13) with 37.375. Second-place finishes were achieved by Ava Rouse (L3, A9) with 37.400 and Abbie O’Neil (L5, A12) with 35.825. Third place went to Maeghan Duck (L3, A10) with 36.525, Miah Rubino (L5, A9-11) with 36.200 and Samantha Watson (L6, A14) with 37.400. In total, Mariposa athletes received 13 gold medals, 12 silver and 12 bronze in individual events.

At Level 3, age 10, Addison Ayers scored 35.570, Brynn Thurlow scored 36.125, Alia Martin had 36.325, Emma Hand scored 36.400 and Isabelle McPhee received 36.425.

At age 13, Iris Fiddick achieved 36.275 and Jordyn Thurlow had 36.375.

For Level 4, age 11, Becca Minten scored 35.475.

At age 13, Rylie Prosser achieved 36.700.

In the 15-plus age group, Jennah Jones attained 35.575 and Claire Loxton received 35.825.

At Level 6, age 13, Marina Thomas received 36.650.

For age 14, Mattea Wafelbakker achieved 36.975. At age 15, Jessica Goodwin received 36.125 and Alyssa McLaughlin scored 37.025.

Finally, in the 16-plus age group, Emalea Drozdow attained 34.675 and Rachel Goodwin scored 35.875.