Green Again helps women get a fresh start

Lisa Schop starts her day by picking through the bags full of items that have been dropped off even before the store opens.

It’s this kind of overwhelming community support that has made Green Again for New Beginnings, a non-profit store, a success since it opened 15 years ago.

“I think it’s very important to the community as well as the girls starting over,” said Schop, who has managed Green Again since 2013 and is also helped by volunteers at the store.

“Quite often, women leave their homes without anything but the clothes on their backs, and they can come here and get a new start.”

Green Again was formed after community support for clients at Green Haven Shelter for Women, which opened in 1991, led to the formation a separate space to house the donations being brought in.

“It’s been a wonderful tool to support women and their kids when they’re establishing new homes,” said Liz Westcott, executive director at Green Haven. “One of the neat things about it is they can go out and shop for things for their home as any of us would. Being able to do that and make those choices for your entire family gives a sense of autonomy and independence and freedom to them. I think it’s a great feeling.”

Wednesday was International Women’s Day – as good a time as any to recognize the work done by Green Haven and volunteers and community partners who contribute to its success.

“It means, I think, that people are starting to get more knowledgeable about the way women have been treated in the past,” said Schop. “And now women are standing up for their rights and are able to pick themselves up and start over. I think that’s really important.”

The store, located on Mississaga Street East, sells a variety of gently used items donated by individuals and organizations such as schools, churches and local businesses, she said.

Donors also include Green Haven clients.

“They say, ‘You know what? The shelter was there for us, and now we’re giving back,’” said Schop. “It gives you a really good feeling knowing that we were able to help that person and give them a good start, and they haven’t forgotten and are giving back to the community for Green Haven to help someone else.”

Over the past few years, the store has improved its presentation and has used donated materials for better organization.

“We had an actual change room put in last spring,” said Schop. “We received some materials to help finish it up. We’ve also received donations for shelves and a new (front) desk.”

With the improved set-up, better window displays and shelving, the store has been able to attract new customers and retain loyal ones.

“The store has come a long way,” said Edith Chapman, of Orillia, who is both a customer and donor to the store. “It has everything in its place, and it’s very nice. The quality of the merchandise is good, (and) it’s clean. People who can’t afford $40 for a pair of pants, you come here and you get a good selection, and it’s affordable.”

To give its customers more shopping incentive, every second Wednesday of the month, seniors get 10% off on the store’s seniors’ day. Also, the last day of the month features a promotion called “Fill a Bag for $5.”

The store is open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer at the store, call 705-325-0686.

