Grant applications available

The Simcoe County District School Board is accepting applications from parents for Parents Reaching Out grants for the 2017-18 school year. Grants are available to school councils, parent involvement committees and not-for-profit organizations working with parents.

The grants are provided to develop projects, events or training in support of parent engagement. Simcoe County District School Board schools and groups are encouraged to apply for the grants. The grants are for school councils to support school-based initiatives to reach parents who face barriers to becoming involved in their children’s learning at home and at school. Regional/provincial grants are available to parent organizations, publicly funded district school boards, non-profit organizations and post-secondary institutions working in partnership with parents. The deadline for applications is May 25. More information is available at edu.gov.on.ca/eng/parents/reaching.html.