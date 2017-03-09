Career Expo at Georgian

Georgian College is bringing together employers and employees at its Career Expo 2017 next week. Current students and alumni are invited to attend the event being organized by Georgian's Co-operative Education and Career Success department. Attendees will be able to apply for any open positions with vendors, as well as summer jobs. They will also learn about hiring processes, preferred skills, certifications and explore advancement opportunities in various industries. The event is being held at the Orillia campus on March 15 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.