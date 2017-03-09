What have Orillians been eating for the past 150 years?

An exhibition at the Orillia Public Library attempts to answer the question by giving visitors a look at food-related items on display until the end of March.

As well, local food historian Dorothy Duncan will be speaking at the library March 25 for an event called Wednesdays and Weddings.

“I was asked to talk about everyday food and special food in the Canadian Confederation during the 150 years; it was varied,” Duncan said. “We still have a lot of native people living in the area, so I will talk about their food, the farmers, the lumbermen and what they were eating and drinking. And I will be talking about some of the things that people enjoyed in big cities.”

After they were relocated to this area, some natives took up farming, said Duncan. Additionally, they would provide for their families by fishing and hunting.

“They used maple syrup and wild rice in their recipes,” she said, adding as a sign of respect for the land that was providing for them, “They would leave some tobacco on the spot to give back after harvesting.”

In those days, bread was a staple at every meal, said Duncan. For camps where lumbermen went for work, the reputation often depended on the cook.

“The men would often say, ‘I would be willing to work for a dollar less a day if they have a good cook,’” she said. “So, they really, really treasured the men who did the cooking for them.”

Duncan also talked about the shift in women’s traditional roles as cooks.

“Every woman in the 1800s would be very proud of her cooking, and she’d be doing everything to improve on it,” she said. “She wouldn’t have had a cookbook, but would have been working on recipes she’d learned from her mother. It was a different world.”

As conditions around the world changed over time and women made their way into the industry and found jobs, food-related trends also changed.

“Today, we have so many processed foods,” she said. “I think that people are doing less cooking and baking. When you see people going to the farmers’ market and buying tarts, pies and cookies, they’re saving on labour and are willing to buy someone else’s cooking and baking.”

On the same day as Duncan’s talk at the library, the Orillia 150 Community Cookbook will be launched.

“It is 150 recipes collected from Orillians, and each recipe has an anecdote of what that recipe means to the contributor,” said librarian Eli McAlpine. “It’s a cool collection of recipes that have been handed down in generations.”

It shows a fusion of local products with recipes brought in by immigrants.

“My favourite recipe is one that’s like a Canadian baklava,” said McAlpine. “(It’s) by a family that moved here from Turkey, and they substituted honey with maple syrup – because it’s Canadian.”

On display at the library are poster boards that have historical advertisements related to food.

“You can see the progression of how things have changed over the years,” she said. “We have a few photos of shops in Orillia over the last 150 years. We pulled them from our local-history collection.”

Some of the posters show ads from several decades ago, such as George Vick and Sons for teas and Reeve and Co.’s ad for bargains in groceries.

“We also have packaging from local food companies,” McAlpine said, referring to two Hurl’s Dairy milk bottles safely encased in a display in the side corridor.

There will also be various food-related items that have been collected by Orillians over 150 years.

“The displays are historic kitchen supplies,” McAlpine said, pointing at the display case that contained a weighing scale, a tea infuser, tongs and a hand-held beater, among other items.

So far, the library has showcased Orillia’s 150 years with achievements in sports and industry.

Its focus this month is on how community connects over food.

“There’s a lot of community building and celebration that happens around food,” said McAlpine. “So, we wanted to showcase how food brings people together and what amazing food traditions we have in our community.”

For more information, visit orilliapubliclibrary.ca/en.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog