An attempted murder charge has been laid following an incident in Orillia Tuesday.

A 55-year-old woman has been charged after another woman was seriously injured early in the afternoon.

An OPP squad car and forensics van were seen outside a house on Eleanor Road Wednesday morning, which had been taped off by police Tuesday afternoon, when the incident first occurred.

First responders were on the scene right away, getting both the victim to hospital and a person of interest into custody. They might not have been there so quickly if not for Lisa Elliott and her friends.

Elliott was home Tuesday afternoon battling a cold. She had her window open, awaiting the playful car honk from a friend and his partner to indicate they had come for a visit. When her friends stopped by around 1:30 p.m. Elliott went to the window.

"I kind of just glanced up the road to my right and I saw a woman walking," Elliott recalled. "At first, I didn't think anything of it. Then, I said to my friend, 'this woman is walking naked down the street; maybe you should call 9-1-1.'"

That woman was the victim emergency crews would soon tend to. As her friend called the police, Elliott went to get a towel to cover up the woman. It was then she noticed blood on the victim's face.

"She was distraught, but she wasn't yelling or screaming," Elliott said. "I've never seen anything like this in my life."

First responders were there "within minutes" she said, looking after the victim and taking a person into custody by the time Elliott had her coat on and was outside. She stayed out there as police began their investigation, worried what had happened to the injured woman.

Elliott has lived in the area for five years with her two children. She called it a "very good area" and was shocked to see something so violent occur.

"It was fairly scary," she said.

Multiple residents in the area reported seeing "lots of blood" on the street after the incident. Orillia firefighters were called back to the scene later Tuesday afternoon to hose down the area near the Eleanor Road and Walker Avenue intersection, once the first portion of the police investigation was completed.

The allegations against the 55-year-old woman have not yet been proven in court.

A publication ban has been implemented in the case. The OPP will not be releasing any further information, a news release stated.

