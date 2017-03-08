BARRIE -- A Coldwater man charged in a tragic collision that took the life of a 20-year-old woman made a brief appearance in court Wednesday to set a date for his trial in June.

Tyson Lawlor, 21, faces several charges including dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

The charges relate to a single-vehicle collision on Warminster Sideroad early Nov. 20, 2015.

Ellen Silk, of Orillia, died at the scene after a black pickup truck left the road and struck a tree. Two other passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Internet postings on Facebook and on her obituary describe Silk as a person with a brilliant smile and a warm, bubbly personality.

She was a "sweet young lady with so much spunk and energy," said one poster. Another person posted, "she was always a ray of sunshine. An eager, helpful and cheery young woman."

Her grieving family had already suffered the loss of Silk's sister, who died before her.

Lawlor's trial is expected to last one week before a provincial court judge.