The power of healing on display

The healing power of art will be on full display during the first half of March Break.

The Biminaawzogin Regional Aboriginal Women's Circle (BRAWC) is hosting Health Through Art Exhibition from March 10 to 15 at St. Paul's Centre in Orillia. The opening ceremony and reception takes place March 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The artwork in the exhibit was created by Indigenous women and children who used the art to express and understand emotions, removing barriers and impediments to the healing process. Healing art therapy with Jon Oelrich was offered for the first time via BRAWC's Kinomaadwin Wi Noojaamang - Teachings to Heal From - family violence prevention program.

Meagan Lortie, project co-ordinator, sees "absolute beauty" when she looks at the pieces that will be on display next week.

"When we think of art, we think that it has to look a certain way," Lortie said. "I think what Jon did is really encourage the children and the women to do whatever feels best."

The artists are not exclusively people utilizing the BRAWC's services, but members of the Indigenous community as a whole, including 11 young children. She lauded Oelrich's teaching style, which encouraged the artists to start with very basic steps in creating their masterpieces. The instruction was as simple as a stroke here or a stroke there.

"It's out of the norm," Lortie said. "I think by stretching your boundaries and your comfort zone, you learn a little more about yourself and your healing process."

Lortie finds a real value in the mere act of putting brush to canvas, as a healing mechanism, she added.

The prevention program also included 10 cultural workshops, designed to educate and help people learn about the effects of violence and contributing factors. Included in the set was an "empowering" self-defence workshop and a look at the historical impact of violence against women and children.

The exhibition hopes to engage the public and raise awareness for Indigenous women and work toward ending violence. BRAWC hopes an increased knowledge can build bridges toward future support and prevention of family violence.

The one year project has been a success in the eyes of BRAWC and something that will likely continue going forward. Even without the fanfare surrounding an art display, the work the women and children have created has been instrumental in healing process.

"I think if something of this magnitude happens in your life, that doesn't mean that the whole life is ruined," Lortie said. "I think that in the healing journey, by learning about that and learning about themselves, there is a real sense of beauty... I think there's a real sense of empowerment in that."

The project was made possible thanks to a financial contribution from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales