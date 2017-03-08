Stibbard facing new charge

A support worker awaiting sentencing for breaking a severely autistic student's leg has been accused of trying to get a witness to lie for him in court.

Corey Stibbard, of Angus, has been charged with obstruction of justice and counselling to commit perjury.

He is already scheduled to be sentenced on April 11 for assault causing bodily harm of his autistic student, 20-year-old Riley Dooley, who has the mind of a two-year-old.

Stibbard has since been fired by the Simcoe County District School Board.

During Stibbard's trial, court heard how he delivered a karate kick to Dooley's leg, breaking his tibia and fibula, because he was annoyed with him for clutching a toy dinosaur during an outing to a dollar store on Dec. 4, 2015.

Dooley’s anguished mother, Patty Dooley, told Stibbard’s sentencing hearing on Friday her son, now 22, is still suffering more than two years after the attack. He ended up writhing in pain on the floor with broken bones piercing through his flesh. His tibia and fibula were both shattered and required surgery and metal rods to hold the bones together. He is still left with pain and hobbles with a limp.

“Riley is terrified,” Patty Dooley said in a victim impact statement, adding her son is now afraid of the sight of a school bus. “Multiple times a day he repeats, ‘No Corey. Corey bad boy'.”

Sometimes he wakes with nightmares and believes his leg is broken, she added.

In the latest accusations, court records allege that Stibbard approached a female acquaintance on Feb. 27 and asked her to commit perjury by fabricating a story for him.

It isn't the first time Stibbard has been accused of lying to the court. From Day 1, when Dooley lay writhing in pain in a pool of blood with a bone sticking out of his leg, Stibbard claimed Dooley tripped.

But a surgeon testified a trip could not have caused such a violent injury.

Later, Stibbard tried to enlist the aid of a co-worker, by asking him to change a day log at the school by writing Dooley had improper footwear.

The co-worker secretly recorded their conversation and brought it to police.

"Mr. Stibbard was prepared to say anything," said Justice Robert Gattrell when he found Stibbard guilty last December. "He lied to the court."

In another incident during the trial, Stibbard's defence produced a text from a co-worker attesting to his innocence, but the judge believed it was faked evidence.

"I am suspicious that Mr. Stibbard is the creator of that text," said the judge.

On the day of the verdict a surprise witness, Cory Robinson, came forward.

A self-admitted former crack addict on welfare, Robinson testified he saw the autistic student attack Stibbard in the dollar store two years ago.

But the judge didn't buy the story.

"I find his whole story is cooked up for some agenda," the judge said in his ruling. "To what end is not clear."

Stibbard was released on bail and will be back in court on the new charges March 27.