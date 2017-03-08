Staff to rework short-term rental plan

Ramara township staff were told there's more work to be done when it comes to looking at short term rentals and excess noise.

In November, a deputation to township council called for regulations to be put in place to combat the burgeoning short-term rental market popping up in the township, particularly in Lagoon City. The report staff prepared in response impressed neither the councillors nor the concerned residents.

"The report was very negative and offered no recommendations, no actions, no nothing," said Corrine Ingall, one of the residents who first brought the issue to council last fall. "It just kind of said everything they couldn't do. It was either time-prohibitive or cost-prohibitive or not feasible."

Ingall and a group of residents have noted a number of concerns with those renting cottages and houses short-term, for an evening or weekend, in the township. In Lagoon City, she said, excess noise, improperly disposed refuse and unsafe practices on the water were hindering the way of life practised by the full-time residents and only regulation could protect the rights of those property owners.

The recommendation of township bylaw officer Gregory Cufaro to committee of the whole was to not adopt any bylaw relating to the restriction or regulation of the use short-term rental properties in the township, nor adopt a bylaw to address excess noise.

"The ramifications of addressing these concerns through the passage of township bylaws (i.e. zoning, licensing, noise), would be far reaching, costly and very possibly onerous to enforce," he wrote in his report.

Councillors tended not to agree - at least not yet.

Ward 5 Coun. Kal Johnson - who lives in Lagoon City - was first to suggest staff had more work to do.

"We do have an issue and we have to get more information," Johnson said. "When in you're in Lagoon City (and) you have noise in the backyard, you're not affecting two or three people. If you have a rental on the lake, your noise is going out onto the lake."

The noise is among the bigger concerns, the councillor believes. If residents have people over a couple of times a year, their neighbours should understand; they're likely doing the same thing themselves. But it's when the parties go every weekend, that's when things begin to get out of hand. While he's never been directly impacted by the noise, he's heard the "roar" get louder as he gets closer to rental properties.

Ingall looks at the committee's decision as staff being asked to go back to the drawing board. It's a step in the right direction, she feels, and said she was certainly happier coming out of the meeting Monday than she was having read the report and initial recommendation Sunday night.

But councils don't always move as quickly as residents would like on most issues, and Ingall and her group are aware a new season of rentals can begin before regulations are in place. A cursory search for Lagoon City on Airbnb Wednesday morning brought up 62 options.

"There is a lot of research we can still do," Ingall said. "There is no timeline on the recommendations coming back and the research. This is happening all the time and with the summer coming, we're faced with more."

One thing Johnson doesn't want to see is the rentals being banned outright.

"I'm not against short-term rentals, but I do think we have to deal with them, one way or another," he said. "I have no interest in shutting them down."

