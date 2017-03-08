Paso celebrates 10 years in Guatemala

Nine Paso directors and friends travelled to Guatemala in February and celebrated their 10th year as a registered charity. Paso's goal is to assist Mayan Guatemalan families in the Panajachel Lake Atitlan area in Guatemala.

Approximately 80 people attended the 10th anniversary celebration at the Mayan Family headquarters in Panajachel. Representatives from each of the groups Paso assists spoke at the gathering including sponsored students, micro loan recipients, Tierra Linda teachers and university students. Paso obtained its not-for-profit status in 2006 and has been working very closely with the not-for-profit Mayan Families organization since then.

Most of the 31 sponsored students attended the Valentine-making session where they made a valentine for their sponsor. It was an excellent opportunity for Paso members to meet with each student and family members. Each student received over 60 pounds of food and a flat of eggs to take home. The food bag included rice, beans, corn and a protein drink.

Students at Warminster and Mnjikaning schools in the Orillia area made Valentines for the students at the Tierra Linda School. The Valentines were delivered to the school and handed out to each student following several dance presentations by the Grade 6 class. Valentines made by the Tierra Linda students were then collected and brought back for the students at Warminster and Mnjikaning. Paso members then had a meeting with the teachers at the Tierra Linda School. Paso has financed the improvement of seven classrooms, a canteen, a wall, washroom upgrades, windows and doors as well as school supplies and nutritional drinks. The teachers had an opportunity to outline their future needs at the school and discuss these with the Paso members.

Another highlight of the visit is meeting with the micro loan recipients. Paso provides 54 loans to women in the Tierra Linda area in order for them to start or expand a business. Eight women met with us in Tierra Linda and discussed their businesses which included a small variety store, repairing clothing, making traditional clothing and bags, jewelry making, raising chickens and selling health and beauty products. Each woman stressed the value of the micro loans and how they can expand their business with future loans. Paso members then had the opportunity to present the new loans to the women at a presentation at the Mayan Families office.

A third trip to Tierra Linda allowed Paso members to visit the homes of nine sponsored students. Most of the students visited were new to the program and it was the first time Paso members had visited with them in their homes. It was an opportunity to see their living conditions and learn about their medical and housing needs. Despite the extreme poverty many of them experience, they were all very happy to welcome us into their homes and learn about their families and their needs.

A luncheon at a local restaurant allowed Paso members to meet with the university graduates and current university students sponsored by Paso. Patricia Gutiérrez, our Guatemalan co-ordinator, also attended and translated for us. The students each spoke about the importance of the scholarships and how it has changed their lives. A special congratulations was extended to Max who finished his medical degree a few days earlier. A meeting with a new applicant for a scholarship was also held later in the day. Paso currently sponsors Brenda, a nursing students, and Erica, a student in the teaching program.

Paso members also attended the 25th wedding anniversary of Sharon and Dwight Smart-Poage along with 450 other guests. Sharon and Dwight are the directors of Mayan Families and have been close friends of Paso Por Paso's directors for the last 10 years. They also held their annual dinner for us at their home several days later. A traditional Guatemalan dinner was served followed by a video presentation of our visit with them.

Despite the busy schedule, Paso members had time to visit a number of local attractions. A day trip to Chichicastenango, the largest outdoor market in Central America, was an opportunity to do some shopping and experience a unique area. The nature preserve and gardens at the Hotel Atitlan just outside of Panajachel was a refreshing walk through very different scenery. A boat ride across Lake Atitlan to San Juan and then to Santiago is a must do each year. San Juan has many co-operatives specializing in textiles and paintings and well worth the visit. Antigua, a beautiful old Spanish Colonial town, is another regular stop for Paso members as they return to Guatemala City for the flight home.

More information about each of these initiatives and events can be found on our website, pasoporpaso.ca, our blog, pasoporpaso.wordpress.com/ and our Facebook page Paso Por Paso Orillia.

Each year, some Guatemalan items are purchased and brought back for sale in Orillia. This is one of the many fundraising events to support our initiatives in Guatemala. Dates for upcoming sales will be posted on the blog and on our Facebook page. The first is scheduled for March 11 and 12 at Dale Duncan's residence, 53 Westmount Dr. N. from 12 to 4 pm. The second is at the Orillia Farmer's Market at the library on March 18. Items will also be available at the annual pancake breakfast at St. Paul's Centre on April 23 starting at 12 p.m.