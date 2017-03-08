Orillia falls to Windsor at OFSAA

A long, impressive run came to a skidding halt in a tense Belleville gymnasium Tuesday night for a very strong Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School senior girls volleyball team.

On the heels of earning their fifth straight Georgian Bay Secondary Schools Association (GBSSA) championship, the Flames competed this week at the Ontario Federation of Schools Athletic Associations (OFSAA) AA girls volleyball championship featuring the province's top 20 teams.

Fogarty entered the tourney ranked ninth and after beating three of the four teams in their pool, the Flames were forced to face No. 1 ranked Riverside Secondary School of Windsor in a quarter-final matchup at Nicholson Catholic College. A loss meant elimination.

The underdog Flames were on fire early on and built a 9-6 advantage in the opening set, surprising their heavily-favoured opponents. After Fogarty extended their lead to 12-8, Riverside's coach called a timeout that proved pivotal. The Rebels found their groove and the score went back and forth until it was 18-18. From that point on, the Rebels dominated. They scored the final seven points to win the first set 25-18. Fogarty started strong again in the second set and built a 7-4 lead but once again Riverside rallied and won 25-17. In the final set, the Flames rallied late, but it was not enough as Riverside prevailed 25-19 to take the game in straight sets.

While the Flames, playing their third game of the day, gave it their all, Riverside had more height, more depth and more talent, using a punishing tandem of middles who took over the game. There's a reason the Windsor school is ranked first in the province.

Despite the loss, it was a strong showing at OFSAA for Fogarty. In their opening match against eighth-seeded College Avenue Secondary School (Woodstock), Fogarty dropped the opening set 25-20. However, they soon found their footing and rebounded to win the next two sets - 26-24 and 15-13 - in thrilling fashion to record the victory.

In their second match on opening day, Fogarty defeated 19th-seeded Francis Liberman High School (Toronto) in straight sets: 25-16, 25-11. On Day 2, the Flames opened against No. 3 Ecole Secondaire Catholique Franco Cite (Ottawa) and started slow. The Flames fell behind 19-5 and could not recover, losing the first set 25-12. In the second set, the two teams went toe-to-toe in an excellent game that went down to the wire; the Flames lost 25-23 and lost the game 2-0.

Much to the delight of their fellow students watching a live stream of their match in the school cafeteria, Fogarty bounced back to beat 14th seeded Nicholson Catholic College (Belleville) in straight sets: 25-16 and 25-11.

That set up the quarter-final match against Riverside, which was the last game of a stellar five-year run for Heidi Hayes, a key member of all five GBSSA championship teams.

