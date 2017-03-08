Opening reception this Saturday

Orillia Museum of Art and History continues its celebration of Orillia's sesquicentennial with the second instalment in its year-long exhibition called Elemental Mariposa: The Makers.

Not only does the exhibition recognize the titans of industry who made their mark in Orillia, but it also honours the efforts of workers in the industry who helped make it a success. Coming out of the exhibition are examples of how companies supported each other through sharing work spaces and product development.

As well, a special project compiling personal stories of those in the industry will be shared with visitors. The Makers highlights area industries, such as Sarjeant Company, Hurl's Dairy, Tudhope, Canada Wood Specialties and Otaco. Museum staff will also be inviting visitors to take part in an interactive exercise titled sculpture versus structure that will demonstrate how the two work in tandem.

The exhibition opens on March 11, with a reception planned from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on the day.