At the March meeting of the Orillia Naturalists' Club, Ethan Meleg presented a slideshow featuring the Georgian Bay Islands National Park. Meleg is a photographer, naturalist, birdwatcher, and currently a Park Naturalist for that park.

Meleg described the Georgian Bay Islands National Park as a 63 island archipelago totalling 13.5 square kilometers, making it the smallest of the National Parks in Canada. The largest island - Beausoleil - is the only one with human habitation. All the islands are accessible only by boat which makes them relatively undisturbed, even though they are quite close to large populations of people (1.5 hour's drive from Toronto). This relative isolations helps maintain the habitat for bird migration and nesting.

Beausoleil Island is at the southern end of the islands along the Georgian Bay coastline, and is the meeting place of (on the northern side) mainly exposed granite bedrock (the Canadian Shield) and to the south, sandy soil over sedimentary rock. Meleg opened with a spectacular aerial video shot by drone showing the obvious demarcation of the two soil types in autumn - on the south, colourful deciduous forests; to the north, mainly coniferous forests. This juxtaposition of underlying soil forms the basis for the marked biodiversity observed in the park.

Artists have long been attracted to the shield type landscape - striated folds in granite, rocky outcrops, windswept white pines. The Group of Seven almost certainly took inspiration from this area. Photographers are drawn to the stark rock, and diverse vegetation - lichens, mosses, orchids and other plants. Kayak and canoe access to the coastal wetlands eco-system allows the photographer and nature lover to approach ideal habitats.

The club is planning an outing to Beausoleil Island in June.

The next meeting of the club will be on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. and the topic will be The Bruce Peninsula National Park.

The guest speaker will be Tricia Stinnissen, a resource management officer with Parks Canada, who will discuss the ecological monitoring program of both parks.

This meeting was cancelled in January because of inclement weather and is rescheduled.