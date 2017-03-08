Lightfoot's local roots legendary

Earlier this week, city council agreed to spend $15,000 from the Opera House Reserve Fund to install a bronzed bust of our most famous son, Gordon Lightfoot, outside the iconic building whose stage he has graced many times.

When council was debating the issue at its committee meeting a week earlier, Coun. Mason Ainsworth was the lone dissenter. While he agrees the city should support arts and culture, he said, "$15,000 is a lot of money that could be spent elsewhere. If (Lightfoot) and his friends want to have it there, I'm sure they could pay for it."

That comment sparked a firestorm of responses - mostly critical - on various social media platforms in the ensuing days. Much of that criticism is well founded.

For perspective, it's important to understand that Lightfoot is donating the beautiful sculpture created by Gino Cavicchioli. The legendary singer is also paying for it to be transported to Orillia. However, in discussions with the city, Lightfoot expressed a desire for the bust to be permanently displayed inside the opera house, but, as he noted in an interview with The Packet & Times, "that didn't work out too well."

In the end, the decision was made to bronze the 260-pound bust and erect it atop a 3,000-pound pedestal to the left of the opera house, creating a permanent, eye-popping homage to the legendary singer/songwriter who was born in Orillia in 1938. The city stepped up to foot the bill to create the pedestal and install the sculpture.

Frankly, it's a small price to pay to honour a man who grew up singing in the choir at St. Paul's and was encouraged to pursue his passion while a student at Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute. He went on to become a national treasure whose music provided the soundtrack for generations of fans in this country and around the world.

He has won 16 Juno Awards, been nominated for five Grammy awards, he is in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canada's Walk of Fame and has earned countless other honours. In 2003 he was made a Companion of the Order of Canada - the country's highest civilian honour. Canada Post has featured him on a stamp.

One of the world's most distinctive baritones, Lightfoot has performed around the globe while never forgetting his humble roots in Orillia. He has performed, for free, numerous fund-raising concerts at the Orillia Opera House to raise money for important civic causes and is a regular attendee at our annual Mariposa Folk Festival.

Not only has he helped put Orillia on the map, he is a source of pride for all Canadians. It's why the magnificent sculpture, Golden Leaves - A Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot, at Tudhope Park is so popular, drawing fans from all over the world.

A bust of Lightfoot outside the opera house is an ideal way to further recognize Lightfoot's local roots and to celebrate his place in music history. As the sculptor said of Lightfoot: "He's truly a legend and we are lucky to have him in this country." And we are lucky to be able to honour him.

