LETTER: A few concerns about backyard hens

Re: "Trouble at the henhouse," March 2

I have two concerns about this: what they eat and what eats them. I was raised on a farm and so have personal knowledge of their habits. Also, I currently live on a lot backed on to the Grant wetlands.

About who eats them, I can name many critters that I constantly witness on my lot, such as; skunks, red foxes, raccoons, minks, weasels, martins and ground hogs. Many of these would like a chicken, or egg lunch. Also once you have chickens, rats are not too far behind.

About what they eat, a free range chicken gets their meal from the ground, and they have no smell, only sight. Their favorite pecking is scavenging into other bird and animal excrement. This may be a bit gross, but the truth isn't always nice.

As for me, I will stick to buying eggs from purpose-operated poultry farms. If any of my neighbors participate in this crazy scheme, well, I think the local wildlife will cut their duration short.

Robert Putland

Orillia