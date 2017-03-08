Legion donates to OSMH
SUBMITTED The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 has donated $7,560 towards the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation. The funds were designated towards equipment at the hospital and went towards the purchase of vital signs monitors. Pictured from left is Rick Purcell, president of Branch 34, Chuck Penny, legion member, and Nicole McCahon, Executive Director of OSMH Foundation with a vital signs monitor on Soldiers 1.
