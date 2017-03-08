Legally Blonde at Twin Lakes

Twin Lakes is excited to present the musical Legally Blonde, an adaptation of the popular movie from 2001. The musical follows perfect-in-pink Elle Woods who naively believes the road of life doesn't have any bumps or potholes in her future.

The cast of 33 is composed of students from grades 9 to 12. Many of the student actors involved are veterans of the Twin Lakes stage, including Holly Kehoe, as Elle Woods, Emily Marlow as Paulette Buonufonte, Elle's hairdresser and greatest supporter, and Rideau Haskins, as the sarcastic Vivienne Kennsington. Warner is played by Cameron Adams and senior law student Emmett Forrest is played by Spencer Hipwell.

The cast and ensemble also includes many students excited to make their debut in a Twin Lakes production. Drama teacher Sally Holdsworth is directing the production, and Melissa Rodney is producing.

"This musical is a school-wide effort. The audience sees the student actors, but what they may not realize is the sets were built by our construction classes and painted by our art classes. Hair and makeup is done by our cosmetology students. The video and photography used in the show has been taken and edited by students in our communication classes. Students are involved in all backstage roles, including running the lights and sound. The band which accompanies the musical is composed of 12 senior music students. The musical Legally Blonde showcases a cross-section of all of the marvelous talent at Twin Lakes," says Holdsworth.

Catch Legally Blonde on April 6 to 8 at 7 p.m. at Twin Lakes Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased in advance from the main office or at the door.