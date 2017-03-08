Five sponsorship spots still available

Leslie Fournier is hoping that community heroes will step in to fill up the five empty sponsor spots for Streets Alive to help achieve its target of 50 sculptures this year.

"We have 45 of them sponsored and we're looking for five more community heroes to come forward and show their community spirit and patriotic spirit and get one of our maples," said the Streets Alive founder. "It's a celebration of the 150th anniversary of Canada and Orillia. We've come up with a double-sided maple that artists will bring to life," she explained. "One side represents our city and one side represents our country."

The maple canvas production is in full swing, said Fournier, with local artist Ron Schell fabricating the metal maples, while Fournier, with the help of volunteers, delivers them to selected artists, who have already received their sponsorship.

"We really are in full swing; we just want to wrap the final sponsors," she said.

Sponsorship is $2,000 each, and in addition to sponsor benefits, which include getting a business logo in the souvenir guidebook and the name of the company on the base plaque, sponsors have ownership rights to the sculpture at the end of the project.

"So technically, they're purchasing a piece of art," added Fournier, adding she's hoping to get in the remaining sponsorship as soon as possible.

The 2017 Streets Alive project is a large-scale production of not only the 50 maple sculptures that will be display on the main street starting June 17, but there will be close to 1,000 small-wooden maple pieces being decorated by school children to go on a maple art tree.

"We decided to go that direction so that more kids can be involved, creating small wooden maple ornaments to hang on an art tree," said Fournier. "We decided to go with that so that it looks full, and gets a lot of community, kids as well as visitors, involved in that wooden maple tree."

With this massive undertaking, she said, Streets Alive hopes to make Orillia stand out in the 150th celebrations.

"We're hoping this summer we'll have the most creative streetscape in Canada with the maple sculptures and the maple art tree," said Fournier. "The goal is to put Orillia on the map for the 150th, because we're in such a unique position to have our city celebrating as well as the country."

Artists mostly from Orillia and area will be contributing to the art event, but she said, submissions have also been accepted from artists in Toronto, Midland and Muskoka.

"We're mostly seeing visual arts and painting, but we do have some welders involved," said Fournier. "We (also) have an artist using barn boards, and an artist doing tile mosaic with glass tile."

For more information on how to become a sponsor for Streets Alive, contact Fournier at leslie@orilliastreetsalive.ca or call 705-327-5093.

