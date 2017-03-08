Festivals receive funding windfall

Six festivals in Simcoe County are receiving funding this year from the provincial government, three of which are taking place at Burl's Creek in Oro-Medonte.

Boots and Hearts Music Festival, Wayhome Music and Arts Festival and the Big Feastival Canada will get some extra cash in their pockets thanks to the Celebrate Ontario 2017 program, a funding initiative designed to showcase the province as a vibrant place to live and visit during Ontario's 150th anniversary year.

Boots and Wayhome will each take home $225,000, while Big Feastival is set to receive $150,000.

Collingwood will host two festivals receiving grants. UG Series Beach WOD has been given $46,250 while $7,500 will support Sidelaunch Days. The final local grant is for the Main Street Market at Wasaga Beach, worth $35,500.

More than 300 festivals share in $19 million in funding as part of Celebrate Ontario.