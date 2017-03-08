A drug bust in Gravenhurst has netted $24,000 in contraband items.

That haul is the result of a search warrant executed by the Bracebridge OPP, Community Drug Action Team, the Muskoka Vice Street Crime Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team Tuesday.

Adam Dunlop, 25, is facing a laundry list of charges.

He's charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance and two counts for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a Schedule II and one count for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of prohibited device or ammunition and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Dunlop was held in custody for a bail hearing Wednesday.