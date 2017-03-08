Cats compete at Provincial Winter Festivals

The Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club recently competed at Provincial Winter Festivals held in Etobicoke.

Seven hundred 14-and-under swimmers from across the province were in attendance.

The Channel Cats had nine swimmers at the competition.

"Last year, our club took five swimmers to Festivals, to have more qualify was pretty exciting," says head coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards.

"We were able to have a male and female relay as well, which is exciting for the swimmers."

Three swimmers placed top three in their events. Caleb Near won silver in 100-metre backstroke, Blythe Wieclawek won bronze in 50-metre freestyle and Hayley French won bronze in 200-metre butterfly.

Blythe also set a new club record in 11/12 girls 200-metre backstroke (2:38.75).

Other results include Caleb Near placing fourth in the 200-metre backstroke, eighth in 100-metre freestyle and 200-metre individual medley.

Hayley French placed fifth in the 100-metre butterfly, Blythe Wieclawek placed fifth in the 100-metre backstroke, sixth in the 200-metre backstroke and seventh in the 100-metre freestyle.

Owen Rosati placed sixth in the 100-metre backstroke.

Other swimmers who placed within the top 26 of their age group include Flora Haslem (400-metre freestyle), Marit Kershaw (100-metre butterfly), Chloe Smith (100-metre butterfly), Alexander Rainville (100-metre breaststroke) and Owen McCool, who was a member of the male relay team.