Adele freaked out when a mosquito landed on her during her concert in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old singer was chatting to the audience in a break between her songs when the insect made its entrance, causing Adele to start flapping and running away, exclaiming: “I’m not Australian... I don’t like bugs!”

Amid the audience’s laughter, the Hello singer squealed: “It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!”

The mother-of-one then asked concertgoers how she should deal with the pesky bug, with one telling her to “squash it”.

But Adele seemed unwilling to hurt the insect, and then exclaimed: “Oh his friend has come to help him out... they’re everywhere, they’re all trying to kill me!”

Later, as Adele attempted to regain her composure, she apologized to the crowd for her hilarious reaction, saying: “Oh how embarrassing! That scared the life out of me!”

Adele face when she realised there were bugs all around her#TeamAdelehttps://t.co/C4L3uzx52M pic.twitter.com/HiRrcp5d8e — Adele Ukraine 1/7/17 (@AdeleUkraine) March 5, 2017

I love @Adele so much 😂🙏🏼🎤 sorry that you got attacked by so many bugs 😂 pic.twitter.com/NhsIIRmI3L — Georgina (@Georgie_Joyce) March 5, 2017

There were bugs on the stage and Adele goes "run for your life!" And I was like same — Danielle. (@ForeverWithJoeJ) March 4, 2017

Adele is no stranger to hitting headlines with the comments she makes in between songs at her concerts. Over the weekend, she also confirmed rumours she and longtime partner Simon Konecki are married as she opened up to the Brisbane audience about the emotions she experienced while recording her hit Someone Like You. She then revealed she is now in a different place emotionally, explaining: “I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record (sic).

“Because as bad as a break-up can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now.”

Adele first sparked rumours she and Simon had wed in secret in December when she was seen wearing a gold band on her ring finger, following speculation the couple was set to tie the knot over the Christmas period. The singer and her man reportedly became engaged in October and at the time, a source told The Mirror newspaper they would wed over Christmas so Simon’s daughter from his first marriage could be a guest.

Adele and charity boss Simon have been together since 2011 and are parents to a four-year-old son named Angelo.