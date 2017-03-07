Trying a different approach

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Diamond-charged zombie-killing weapons are here, and they were part of Gabe Thompson’s experiential learning at Camp Couchiching on Tuesday. The young Oro-Medonte resident worked on improving comprehension, spelling and reading through the camp’s Climbing Tree Tutoring program. Thompson spent part of afternoon building a hunting home and defining and discussing the elements of the environment he had created out of his imagination. He is pictured spelling out the word “diamond” to Ross McIntyre, associate director with the Camp Couchiching Community Initiative.