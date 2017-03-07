Snowmobile incidents cause for concern

Fatal snowmobile incidents almost double than where they were last year at the same time, according to the OPP and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC). Compared to eight incidents and 11 deaths at this time last year, this season has seen 20 deaths, 13 of which have occurred in the last six weeks.

According to an OPP press release, the causes and contributing factors included, excessive speed, losing control of vehicle, travelling on frozen waterways and inattention.

Among the dead are 17 males and three females, which include a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old girl.

The OPP is urging snowmobilers to stay off lakes and rivers, the conditions of which are deteriorating rapidly with temperature fluctuations in many parts of the province. The OPP and OFSC are reminding snowmobilers to check for trail status and conditions before each ride.