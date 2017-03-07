Sidewalk sale changes irk merchants

Changes to downtown sidewalk sales will be bad for business, according to some merchants.

“It’s very significant for me,” said Theresa Gifford, owner of Closet Gems on Mississaga Street. “I’m already getting complaints from clients because we’re not having the sale. Even if I don’t generate a lot of sales, it makes us visible; I look at it as free advertising.”

At an October meeting, the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB) directors voted to cancel the sidewalk sale held in May and reduce the two-day (Friday/Saturday) event in July to a Saturday-only event.

“I was at that October meeting when the board voted on it,” said Diane Cipolla, owner of CC Fashions. “I have always been very pro-sidewalk sale, so I was very disappointed when the May sale was cancelled.”

The reasoning, she added, was that the event was dwindling in sales and that there just wasn’t enough of a turnout.

One of the sources feeding that conclusion were the 40 responses to an electronic survey administered to downtown businesses by the DOMB staff.

“I certainly did not participate in that survey,” said Gifford. “I do not use technology, so I didn’t get to be part of it.”

Rick Sinotte, owner of Sinergy Clothing and member of the DOMB board, said he was equally disappointed.

Being absent at the meeting last year, he was unable to vote in favour of retaining the prevailing number of sidewalk sales, so he decided to talk to each merchant on his own, to gather support for reintroducing the motion at the next meeting.

“And 88% of them said we thrive on the sidewalk sales,” he said. “I got all their signatures and made another motion to have another meeting, and it got turned down.”

Sinotte is welcome to generate a petition independent of the DOMB, said Ron Spencer, president of the board, adding that the survey was inaccurate as it indicated that all sidewalk sales had been nixed. And that some signatures were of managers and not business owners.

Sinotte identified a majority of the signatures as those of business owners, but admitted there were some of managers of franchises, such as Kenzington’s Burger Bar, whose owners are not always available at the Orillia location.

But Sinotte’s motion wasn’t turned down without reason, said Spencer, who owns Velocity Cycle and Ski.

“This is how a democracy works,” he said, adding he isn’t worried about the blow back from downtown vendors, said Spencer. “We need six out of nine members to agree, and since that failed, we can’t do anything about it. We have processes and we have to observe them.”

Spencer said the decision regarding the sidewalk sales was based not only the results of the DOMB’s survey but also on the staff report presented to the board at the October meeting.

“There has been a continued lack of participation from merchants and the public which has resulted in a significant decrease in foot traffic over the past several years during this sale (May sidewalk sale),” wrote Courtney Thompson, event and marketing co-ordinator with DOMB, in an email. She added that the issue has been up for discussion on many occasions over at least the past 10 years. “It was indicated that merchants felt it was the weakest of all downtown events.”

The average budget for the sidewalk sales is $11,500, she wrote, and this year, the DOMB wants to use some of that money to help downtown vendors promote in-store sales in the absence of the May event.

“The DOMB will be working to create awareness of what businesses are located downtown, to advertise widely what Downtown Orillia businesses have to offer the public and to generate brand recognition,” continued Thompson’s email. “A targeted marketing campaign has been developed and will be promoted extensively through online, radio and print advertisements from May 19 to 27. This campaign will be aimed at driving customers into the specific retail stores that use this event to move seasonal items.”

However, now there is little that can be done considering the board has rules and regulations to follow, said Spencer.

Some businesses are welcoming the decision saying that focusing all their energy on a one-day event is better than spreading oneself thin.

“I was fine with it being on just one day,” said Olivia Neal, owner of Harold + Ferne. “There wasn’t a lot of traffic happening on Fridays.

“If we can test out a one-day event in July and just do a really good job at it, that’s a better idea,” she added. “If this one-day event goes really well, maybe in 2018, we can bring back the May one.”

To make up for the changes to the sidewalk sales this year, the DOMB has come up with a number of other events, a list of which is available online at downtownorillia.ca/events-directory.

