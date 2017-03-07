Officer charged with impaired

An OPP officer has been charged with driving while ability impaired and driving with more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

On March 3, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer saw a car going higher than the speed limit posed westbound on Hwy 12.

The driver, who showed signs of impairment, was arrested after the car was pulled over.

Constable Trent Bierworth, who was off duty at the time, currently works out of Central Region Headquarters. The 14-year member of the OPP is scheduled to appear at the Midland Court on March 16.