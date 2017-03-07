Menagh wins community service award

Roy Menagh has done it again.

Recently at an Orillia Vocal Ensemble (OVE) fundraiser concert at St. Paul’s Centre, his nominators announced that Menagh had been awarded the Community Service Award by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA).

“For me, that is huge,” he said. “An award like this is not to be accepted by me, an individual, it’s to be shared by hundreds of other people. It’s not just Roy Menagh; it’s everybody who created the show and everybody who contributed.”

One of last year’s Order of Orillia recipients, Menagh, who founded the Orillia Performing Arts Forum eight years ago, will officially receive the award given to a non-physician member of OMA at the Medical Alumni of Soldiers’ Hospital annual dinner in November.

His medium of music to give to the community is what made him a befitting nominee for this award, said Nancy Harris, who helped put together Menagh’s nomination package for submission.

“He’s just done a huge amount of outreach to build and strengthen the community Orillia,” said Harris, who is also a retired Orillia family physician. “He does that with a great deal of humour and warmth. His strategies are entirely positive, and he brings out the best in people.”

Before joining the OVE herself, Harris said she had only known of Menagh’s contributions in the community. As a member of the choir, she’s had a chance to interact with him personally, just as co-nominator and choir member Brian Adams did.

“He’s got an absolutely passionate commitment to enhancing the quality of life in this community and it has been through a multitude of initiatives on what I call, social, cultural and educational levels,” he said.

Menagh started the OVE six years ago raising, to-date, close to $80,000, that has gone to organizations such as the Sharing Place Food Bank, Couchiching Jubilee House, Hospice Orillia and Big Brother Big Sisters. He has also helped use music to raise funds for the hospital, Syrian refugees and victims of natural disasters, such as the tsunami and hurricane in Haiti.

