Social justice is an ideology, a field of study and an action. It concerns human rights and equality at all levels of society and, in Canada alone, there are tens of thousands of organizations with social justice as part of their mandate.

This work can take the form of resolving poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, racism and any range of other political, social and economic issues. Social justice work takes a wide variety of forms, but historically, faith organizations were the first outlet for those interested in working toward a more equal and just society.

In Orillia, we have our own collection of organizations that promote human dignity and equality, and chances are that most Orillians have supported this work in one way or another. St. James’ Anglican Church has a social justice and advocacy committee that has been working toward uniting people and other organizations around worthwhile causes.

The committee co-ordinated a faith group meeting Feb. 27 with representatives from faith-based and community organizations in attendance. With more than a dozen groups represented at the meeting, sharing of current projects and work was the focus. Information on community needs and the ways groups try to meet those needs, while making best use of collective resources, was discussed.

At the faith group meeting, representatives from Information Orillia, Lighthouse Christian Ministries, the Housing Resource Centre and Catulpa briefly outlined their programs which help provide essential services for individuals of all ages.

The group also heard about the clothing collected and given away by Simcoside Lifepointe Church, the seniors program at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, the school breakfast at St. Mark’s Presbyterian, the Sunday breakfasts offered by St. David’s Anglican Church, the comprehensive services of the Salvation Army, the many programs for young people at Calvary Pentecostal Church and the James’ Place emergency assistance program of St. James’. First Christian Reformed Church supports the James’ Place team by providing food vouchers and volunteers.

It is not difficult to see that, even in this sample of local organizations, a lot of impressive work around social justice and equality takes place in our city. The presence of a number of religious groups is notable and speaks to the history of social justice efforts in Canada.

The connection between social justice and faith communities in Canada goes back to the 19th century where many early actions to aid those in poverty were spearheaded by churches. Since this point in time, many groups have maintained or even developed from a focus on social issues such as gender equality, poverty reduction, homelessness and other social supports.

The faith group meeting held last month demonstrates the importance of sharing information between organizations and with the broader community. With so many challenges still existing for so many people, knowledge and awareness becomes an important first step. If a local individual or family is struggling, chances are there is at least one local organization that can offer support.

For those fortunate and well-established in their lives, social justice work becomes an ideal option for volunteering, donation or simply just connecting with others. Contact any of the organizations mentioned for more information on how you can get involved in the meaningful work of social justice.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.