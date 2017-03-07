LETTER: Kindness of strangers

On Wednesday, I drove the 16 kilometres from my home to buy groceries at Metro.

My mind was occupied with a problem I am dealing with regarding the CRA.

At Metro I picked up about six items I needed, only to discover at the checkout that I had left my wallet at home.

There was a young lady in front of me who, upon sensing my problem, told me she would pay for them. I asked her how would I repay her and she said that wasn't necessary. I told her she was very generous but I had to decline her offer.

I put the items back where I found them and drove back to my house for the money.

This incident gave me an inside glow and reminded me that no man is an island. So, thank you, young lady.

Tim Rideout

Oro-Medonte