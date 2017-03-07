LETTER: Cut to hydro rates

Re: ‘PC Hydro plan coming ‘soon,’ March 4

On Thursday we announced the largest cut to electricity rates in Ontario’s history. Recognizing that ratepayers in and around Orillia are struggling, we are lowering electricity bills 25 per cent on average for families. Many small businesses and farms would also benefit from the initiative. For those living in rural communities or with low incomes, the break will be even greater. Rate increases over the next four years will also be held to the rate of inflation for everyone.

Bringing rates down substantially and fixing the system’s structure – that’s an approach we believe in. It’s better for Ontario and it’s fairer for families. And Ontario’s strong, growing economy allows us to do it while also delivering a balanced budget this spring.

While our plan provides fast, substantial, wide-spread & long-lasting relief, Patrick Brown and the Conservatives have yet to bring forward anything credible. Their idea main idea – tearing up contracts - won’t take one cent off electricity bills. It’s both wrong and irresponsible for them to continue to repeat that incorrect information. As they well know, energy rates will continue to be set by the independent Ontario Energy Board, which has a mandate to protect ratepayers. Tearing up contracts would lead to increased rates, lawsuits, and penalties.

Under our plan, electricity rates will come down, stay down and benefit families and businesses across the province. By providing real, long-lasting relief, our Fair Hydro Plan makes sense for Ontarians.

Glenn Thibeault

Ontario minister of energy