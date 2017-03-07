Georgian holding workshops over March Break

Georgian College is inviting prospective students to school for this March Break.

Multiple workshops on innovation, careers in technology for women and others, as well as daily presentations on degree studies and financial aid and more will be held at the Barrie Campus giving future students a glimpse into what life is like at Georgian. Campus tours are being offered at all Georgian College campuses from March 13 to 17 at varied times at the Barrie, Orillia, Owen Sound and Orangeville locations and by appointment at the Midland and Muskoka campuses. For more information, visit georgiancollege.ca/news-events/all-events/march-break/.