It's never easy when you're going up against the best teams in the province.

But both the Eastview Wildcats and Innisdale Invaders managed to stretch things out a little longer.

The two girls entries in the OFSAA 'AAA' girls volleyball championships in Barrie both bowed out Tuesday night, with Innisdale falling in the consolation quarter-finals while Eastview was defeated in the championship round's final eight.

“I definitely feel like we knew it was on the line and for some of us, it was our last games playing for our high school,” said Innisdale's Sydney Smisko. “It really was our last few games and we just said to each other to put it out there and that we've got to make these the best points.”

Innisdale had lost its first three games in the tournament and needed to defeat the No. 10 team, St. Mildred's Lightbourn, and win the subsequent tiebreaker to even reach the consolation round.

A straight sets victory ensured the Invaders that their season would carry on for at least another game.

“We were neck and neck with them the whole (first) set,” Smisko said. “We had a couple of good runs and built off of that momentum.

“We were loud and the energy was really good,” Smisko added. “It definitely helped to push us and we knew we were going to win this set.”

The Invaders took on the Bishop Allen Cardinals, a strong squad that had its weaker moments in the tournament, in a consolation quarter-final.

Unfortunately for Innisdale, Bishop Allen was not having an off game, and the Cardinals pulled away handily in each of the first two sets.

“We definitely had a few balls that kind of set us off a bit,” Smisko said. “We made mistakes, got down on ourselves, and got into a slump that we couldn't really get out of.”

A couple of good hits by Tyler McLeaming got some points back for Innisdale, but the biggest effort came from Smisko herself, who raced about the court to keep balls alive in her final high-school contest.

“The whole time, I was thinking that these were my last few points wearing this jersey, so I kind of wanted to give it my all and every last bit of energy I had,” Smisko said.

While the Invaders would fall in straight sets to finish 1-4 at the event, Eastview actually ended the tournament with a winning record.

The Wildcats were also eliminated in the quarter-finals, albeit on the championship side, falling 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23 to the third-ranked Oakridge Oaks.

“It was a close game getting here, so I was happy that we were here,” said Wildcats captain Sophie Prust. “The fact that we ranked so well and improved our ranking was amazing for us.”

Although they were narrowly edged in a frantic fourth set, Eastview felt good about how it had played.

“I think that we ended the game really well, so I'm happy about that,” Prust said. “I'm disappointed that the season is over and that we couldn't keep going, but it was a pretty good way to end the season.”

Eastview had begun the day against Havergal College, the top high-school team in Ontario.

While the Wildcats were defeated in straight sets, they still hold the distinction of being the team that came closest to taking a set off of the No. 1 seed at OFSAA, falling 29-27 in the second one.

“I was really happy,” Prust said. “I know we were ranked much lower than them and I was impressed that we could play that well against such a high-level team and I was proud of how close we were against them.”

The Wildcats would dig deep once again on Tuesday evening, after a lackluster second set against Oakridge put Eastview's season on the line.

“We said that we're not going to let the ball touch the floor,” Prust said. “We wanted to keep this game going and we wanted to win and move on to play in the medal games.

“We were really motivated to try and at least take a set off of them.”

Buoyed in part by some outstanding left-side hitting by Skylar Mason, Eastview would keep their season alive, and nearly reached a fifth set before a block at 24-23 went out of bounds.

Both Eastview and Innisdale's games were well attended, and the Barrie schools found a home-court advantage wherever they played.

“It's really nice to see the support,” Prust said. “It was nice to see how many people came out to watch, and everybody was cheering for us and our school was supporting us.”

Although their seasons are over, both schools can finish their year knowing they're among the best in the province.

“I feel like we came in really excited and pumped up for all of our games,” Prust said. “That was a good representation of how we felt we should have done at this tournament.

“I'm proud of this team.”

