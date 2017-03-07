Canal and waterfront centre motions passed

Orillia city council approved the recommendations put forward by council committee last week, but paid extra attention to two items in particular.

The Dougall Canal and the Orillia Waterfront Centre were both discussed again by councillors, with unsuccessful attempts to delay or change the direction of both items.

Approving the Dougall Canal report hit two roadblocks: first, the direction was amended, and second, it faced a call for postponement.

At council committee, the report of the Dougall Canal working group was accepting. In Dec. 2015, the group was tasked with finding both an organization that could evaluate the impact of using herbicide to control invasive weed growth in the canal and come up with a long-term management plan for the canal, involving residents of both the north and south ends.

The group’s mandate ended with council’s acceptance of the report. In its place, a Dougall Canal management board will be created. The board will be made up of representatives of the city and canal residents and will lease the canal from the city. As well, any residents abutting the canal with shoreline encroachment issues will ideally have those resolved by May 2018.

When the issue came in front of council, Coun. Tim Lauer wanted to ensure the environmental advisory committee’s recommendation, that aquatic herbicide not be used to control invasive weeds, was adhered to. What seemed like a simple enough request took time to put into the motion, due to the wording initially used. Once a confusing double negative was corrected, discussion on the motion could begin.

That’s when Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson wanted to shut it down. She supported the plan, but wasn’t sure it had been communicated properly. Some 16 residents hadn’t responded to the proposal.

“The fact is that 16 people have not answered an invitation to review the report,” she said. “That’s 16 people that this will greatly impact. This is a very complex issue, so I think this input is pretty imperative.”

At a Feb. 16 meeting on the issue, 42 residents were in attendance. The overwhelming majority was in support of the management board proposal, a report stated.

Coun. Ted Emond was convinced the issue had been vetted properly.

“More than half the people in our ward didn’t vote in the last election,” Emond opined. “Does that mean we’re not legitimate in being their representatives?”

Valiquette-Thompson’s postponement wasn’t successful and the Dougall Canal issue was passed.

The Ward 1 councillor also wanted her colleagues to reconsider keeping the Orillia Waterfront Centre open this fall. This time, she was joined by Coun. Mason Ainsworth and Lauer.

Lauer pulled the item for discussion after hearing the warnings from treasurer Jim Lang last week on the city’s contingency fund. That’s why Ainsworth was opposed as well.

“I think our contingency operation fund is something that we should try not to touch ever, for the most part,” Ainsworth said. “We’re just into March now and we’re almost 50% of the way through that $100,000.”

Perhaps any other year, those councillors would have been able to convince their colleagues. But keeping the centre open will aid in the city’s hosting of the Ontario Winter Games in 2018. That was the determining factor for Mayor Steve Clarke.

“To open it up for a few months and then leave it closed is a very unproductive use of a valuable asset,” Clarke said. “That’s going to be the centrepoint of our Ontario Winter Games celebration.”

The remaining members of council in attendance sided with the mayor and approved the motion.

