A flawed provincial formula is responsible for our children’s loss of innocence.

Or at least that’s what Simcoe North MPP Patrick Brown would have us believe.

The Official Leader of the Opposition was demanding a moratorium vote on school closures at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, determined to draw the public’s attention from one contentious issue – the high cost of hydro rates – to the closure of community schools across the province.

“It’s a flawed provincial formula that school boards only get new capital funding if they close schools,” Brown said a few hours before the moratorium vote at Queen’s Park.

After Premier Kathleen Wynne caved to mounting political pressure and promised to cut hydro rates by 25%, Brown took up the flag of failed school communities.

No one is better versed in school closures than Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, who campaigned to keep Barrie Central Collegiate open.

It closed in June 2016, but not before many acrimonious public accommodation review committee (ARC) meetings and a potential partnership was quashed by the Simcoe County District School Board.

“I agree with Patrick on the impact of school closures. They are very damaging to communities, regardless of whether rural or urban, but particularly rural areas,” said Lehman.

“I also agree that the ARC process is a terrible process that pits parents against parents, schools against schools and is largely a token consultation process anyway, so why bother with it?”

Lehman lays the blame squarely on the shoulders of the public school board when it comes to not thinking outside the box.

In Barrie Central’s case, the proposed partnership to build a new school would have been considered a “major urban revitalization project.”

“Turning that down was the fault of the Simcoe County District School Board, not the Ministry of Education. But I will say, we asked the ministry to step in and support the partnership for a new Barrie Central building on several occasions and they always said it was a local decision,” he said.

Lehman finished by saying, there should be consequences for school boards that reject community partnerships.

“Especially when they can keep a school open and have a much broader community benefit,” he said.

If it was only Barrie Central closing, it would be an anomaly.

Yet Brown’s school closing list shows more than 330 schools have been closed since former premier Dalton McGuinty ruled the roost.

The ministry’s directive on Monday to school boards reiterating its pledge of $600,000 to assist school boards in finding partnerships – both with other school boards and private businesses – doesn’t hold much water with public school board chairman Peter Beacock.

“Anything the ministry is able to do – and partnerships with other school boards – is fine, but there needs to be some sort of incentive to get them to do it,” Beacock said. “The partnership has to be of no cost to the school board and then you’ve still got to look at the facility and look at the number of students.”

A look at the current construction of new schools in the area might mean Brown’s correct in assuming the formula is skewed so that boards only get funding for building new schools – and schools as community hubs are not taken into the equation.

As former Barrie Central student Matthew Triemstra said after transferring to Barrie North in September, “It's not as much like a family as Central was.

“At Central, you'd walk down the hall and say hi 30 times, because everybody knew you,” Triemstra said. “Here it feels like we're not very welcome by the students at all.”

Yet, the same type of school closures are playing out across the province.

For example, Midland Secondary School closed last June and its students joined their former rivals at Penetanguishene Secondary School – which will be pulled down once a new Georgian Bay District Secondary School opens in 2018 – on the grounds of the former Midland school.

The new Georgian Bay school funding from the ministry was approximately $23 million but additionally, the Simcoe County District Health Unit has rented offices in the school.

The board used the same manoeuvre in Orillia, when it closed Park Street Secondary School, moved its students to Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute and then built the new Orillia Secondary School on Park Street.

“When the schools aren’t in great shape, are you going to put $10-to-$12 million into a school that’s an old building? The population of both schools is going down, but neither school is in great shape,” Beacock said.

With similarly changing demographics, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board spokeswoman Pauline Stevenson said they’ve had to make similar concessions.

The Catholic board combined the Prince of Peace Catholic School at Canadian Forces Base Borden and Our Lady of Assumption Catholic School in New Lowell into a new school called Our Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary School in Angus.

But because Our Lady of Grace was in a poor state of repair, they tore it down and replaced it with a new facility, Stevenson said.

“Any time we’re looking at closing a school, it’s a very hard decision everyone takes seriously,” Stevenson said. “The board doesn’t want to do this. Nobody wants to see their school close because of the community attachment.

“But at the end of the day, we have to make a tough decision,” she added. “What’s best for the students?”

The ministry of education believes it is building new schools.

Ministry spokeswoman Heather Irwin says since McGuinty took over in 2003, it has invested more than $16 billion in school infrastructure, which includes 810 new schools.

It also includes 780 additions and major renovations.

Irwin said it’s up to the local board to decide when to build or tear down schools.

“School boards identify and rank their own capital priorities when they submit their business cases to the ministry, based on their own assessments of their local needs,” Irwin said.

“We understand that decisions to close schools are some of the most difficult decisions school boards will make, and these decisions impact the school community. This is why these decisions are best made at the local level by school boards with the involvement of the community.”

