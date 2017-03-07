Assault sends one to hospital

A person has been injured following an incident on Eleanor Road.

Police were called to the scene at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they discovered the injured victim.

"We have had an assault with a weapon," said Insp. Pat Morris of the Orillia OPP at the scene. "We have one victim and one person in custody. There's no significant threat to public safety here."

The person in police custody was apprehended almost right away, Morris added.

Morris did not elaborate on the identity of the person in custody nor if the victim and the suspect were known to each other. He was unable to provide an update on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Eleanor Road was closed in its entirety during the initial investigation. Motorists and pedestrians were also unable to travel via Walker Avenue through the area.

At the time of the incident, both Eleanor and Walker were fairly deserted, and minimal attempts to enter either street were made during the first 45 minutes or so crews were on the scene. That changed around 2:30 p.m., however, when Twin Lakes Secondary School released its students for the day.

The scene of the investigation is less than 800 metres from the high school, and just more than a kilometre from Harriett Todd Public School.

